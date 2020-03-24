Letter: Arizona's COVID-19 Battle Plan
Letter: Arizona's COVID-19 Battle Plan

As a retired Army officer I have little expertise in epidemiology but suggest that Arizona fight this enemy with a plan. Army saying: "Hope is not a plan". The pandemic is about to wash over us. Social distancing should help break up the enemy onslaught but we need to know specifics on where he has been successful. I assume larger cities will be engulfed and rural areas less penetrated. The battlefield needs to be organized by zip code. Zip code captains and task forces need to be organized. The federal lapse in testing kits can be augmented with internet-connected fever thermometers, which have been used successfully to track seasonal flu and should indicate where the virus has been successful. They may indicate where testing kits should be used and,importantly, who has been infected and survived. These people may have developed antibodies and can be vetted and hired to deliver supplies to the elderly and augment overworked health care workers. A vaccine is needed for future flu seasons.

Frank Hartline

Foothills

