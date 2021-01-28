Letter: Arizona’s National Guard

Is it any wonder that the National Guard Bureau declined to ask the Arizona National Guard to participate in helping secure our Nation’s Inaugural Day activities? Thanks to the Arizona Republican party’s leadership’s treasonous rhetoric, and certain party members participation in the savage attack on our Nation’s Capitol, who could blame them? Whether or not there are treasonous members of the Arizona National Guard, our State republicans have given the organization a black eye.
Jon Cooper
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.