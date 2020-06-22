Letter: Arizona’s racial and economic inequality is a labor issue

The history of the Labor movement is rooted in the struggle for justice. Reeling at the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Riah Milton, Rayshard Brooks and countless Black lives who’ve been taken at the hands of police brutality, we cannot turn our backs. Racism has always played an insidious role in the daily lives of all working people of color. When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the AFL-CIO’s Convention in 1961, he said, “Our needs are identical with labor’s needs: decent wages, fair working conditions, livable housing, old age security, health and welfare measures, conditions in which families can grow, have education for their children and respect in the community.” That was 60 years ago, and it's as true today, as ever. 60 years from now, will we be looking back on our victories for working people of color? Victory against police brutality? Victory against SB1070 for Arizona’s migrant workers? The time for action is now.
Ryan Kelly
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
