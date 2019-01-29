In 1901 president Theodore Roosevelt said, "The western half of the United States would sustain a population greater than that of our whole country today if the waters that now run to waste were saved and used for irrigation.” Roosevelt was instrumental in getting the Reclamation Act passed into law in 1902. This was the beginning of his plan to grow the U.S. west.
In 1923, the Reclamation Service became the Bureau of Reclamation. In 1932 Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the construction of the first river basin transformation on the relatively small Colorado River, plus many other dam and irrigation projects.
The Arizona Groundwater Management Act of 1980 separated Arizona into five active management areas with a mandate requiring each to reach “safe yield” (groundwater withdrawal not exceeding groundwater replenishment) by 2025. What should we do to manage our limited resource? Should we amend the Act of 1980, reduce everyone’s water use (no matter how many generations have lived here) or halt business and people immigration to our state?
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
