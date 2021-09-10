Letter: Arizona School Masking Mandate Ban = Child Endangerment

Effective September 29, 2021, all professionals, including teachers, in Arizona providing care and services to children will be required by law to report as Child Endangerment incidences of children being infected and/or hospitalized by COVID-19 in Arizona schools that are forbidden by the State to have mask mandates. In Arizona, there is a Duty to Report Abuse, in matters of Child Endangerment ARS §13-362.
Governor Ducey’s school mask mandate ban will contribute to children becoming ill with COVID-19. Lack of masks in close contact indoor activities subject children & adults to infection by COVID-19. Governor Ducey, with the Department of Health Services under his command, could reasonably be expected to know the high risk of COVID-19 infection to children without masking mandates in schools. Governor Ducey could arguably and allegedly be guilty of Child Endangerment: ARS § 13-1201 C, "Failing to protect a child from injury . . ." Dangerous public health policies driven only by political self-interest should and I believe do have legal consequences.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.