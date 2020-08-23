Letter: Arizona schools are a mess -- but there's a solution

Arizona’s brick-and-mortar schools have recently made news headlines for their ill-preparedness as the school year begins. The circumstances seem impossible for families who want to keep their children healthy and challenged academically. Thankfully, families do not need to pick between one or the other.
I made the decision to put my children in Arizona Virtual Academy after I witnessed how disengaged local students were in school. It’s made an enormous difference for their education and for our family as a whole. My children have the support they need from their teachers, plenty of one-on-one instruction, and are following an enriched curriculum. Plus, I’m there as their learning coach and can consistently take an active role in their classwork. It gives me peace of mind to know my kids are getting a great education and aren’t exposed to the virus on a daily basis. For parents searching for better options: look into online academies. They can be the resources your family needs!
Renee Hernandez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
