Letter: Arizona Secretary of State

Secretary of State

Forty-five of the fifty states in our country have an elected position of Lieutenant Governor. Arizona does not. In Arizona, if the Governor leaves office for any reason including impeachment, death, or resignation, the Secretary of State then becomes Governor.

The primary duty of the Secretary of State is that of Chief Election Officer. Their primary responsibility is to protect the voting system by training poll workers, managing state-wide registration data bases, verifying accuracy of voting machines, and most importantly verifying election results.

Adrian Fontes the Democratic candidate, has served Arizona at the Arizona Attorney General’s office and as Maricopa County Recorder where he ensured that every eligible voter had access to the ballot box.

The Republican candidate, Mark Finchen, was endorsed by Donald Trump and was at the January 6th insurrection (1). He said that he won’t concede if he loses and is a full throated MAGA warrior. (2)

Please carefully check out these candidates and vote wisely.

Lawrence Gravitz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

