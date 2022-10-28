 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Senate Debate

Editor,

Regarding the Arizona Senate debate: Blake Masters was sure upset with Mark Kelly for voting for more IRS agents. He made mention of this several times and wanted to know why more Border Patrol agents weren't being hired instead.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to comprehend why the previous President defunded the IRS by hundreds of millions of dollars. But now it's estimated that we lose a trillion dollars a year due to unpaid taxes.

At one point in the debate, Blake Masters looked and.pointed straight into the camera and said, The IRS is coming for you. I'm not scared of the IRS, but perhaps it's reasonable for others to be given a trillion a year is not collected.

With a trillion more a year we could do a lot of good including healthcare for everyone and more and better paid Border Patrol agents.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

