Letter: Arizona Senate Election Review

I see that the Republican controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to effectively alter any votes. They state that this is being done to assure that the election was indeed conducted in a secure and unbiased manner. However, if they find any evidence that there was a problem, and Joe Biden did not win the election, they want to send the results to the U.S. Congress. I think that the results should be sent to the U.S. Congress regardless of the outcome of the audit. I suspect however, that if nothing is found to support their claim of a rigged election, that the results will not be forwarded because that would completely nullify their belief that Donald Trump won the Arizona election.
George Owen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.