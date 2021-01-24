 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Senate Election Review
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Senate Election Review

I see that the Republican controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to effectively alter any votes. They state that this is being done to assure that the election was indeed conducted in a secure and unbiased manner. However, if they find any evidence that there was a problem, and Joe Biden did not win the election, they want to send the results to the U.S. Congress. I think that the results should be sent to the U.S. Congress regardless of the outcome of the audit. I suspect however, that if nothing is found to support their claim of a rigged election, that the results will not be forwarded because that would completely nullify their belief that Donald Trump won the Arizona election.

George Owen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Finchem

Rep. Mark Finchem is a danger to the State of Arizona and the United States. On January 6th, he participated in the insurrectionist riot at th…

Local-issues

Letter: We almost won

Why can't I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can't get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and want…

Local-issues

Letter: Curfew

As a small business owner in this community I feel it incumbent to support my fellow citizens by following the rules. I go to my business ever…

Local-issues

Letter: The Border Wall

As the leader of The Tucson Chapter of the national organization Great Old Broads for Wilderness I am concerned about the environmental damage…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News