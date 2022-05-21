Letter: Arizona Senate to investigate Sen. Wendy Rogers

Re: the May 17 article "Arizona Senate to investigate Sen. Wendy Rogers."
Wendy Rogers got to go.
"In March, our state Senate voted to censure her because of hateful anti-Semitic comments." Now conspiracy theories about the hate crime in Buffalo. Truth, integrity, and compassionate leadership are American values. Hate, divisiveness, and extremists, have no place in our state and especially not in our senate. Time for Wendy Rogers go. Let's show America that Arizona is no place for racists and haters.
Saúl Ostroff
Midtown
