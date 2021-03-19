Letter: Arizona Senate Vote Audit is a Fraud

After Biden won Arizona, the Arizona Senate decided to conduct an audit of Maricopa County's 2.1 million votes. Senate Republicans asserted that the audit was needed to assuage their constituents concerns about the election’s accuracy. After threatening to jail Maricopa County Supervisors and obtaining a court order upholding its rights to subpoena all of Maricopa County’s ballots, it turns out that the Senate had no plan for taking possession of the ballots. Nor has it identified an “independent, qualified forensic auditing” firm to conduct its audit after apparently dropping initial plans to hire Allied Special Operations Group, a firm that mixed up Minnesota and Michigan voting precincts and determined that voter turnout in Detroit was 139%. Meanwhile, the Legislature is not waiting for the results of the Senate’s audit to act. A record number of voter suppression bills are being promoted to address the Republican legislators real concern which is not fraud ---but that too many people did not vote the way Republicans legislators wanted.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.