Letter: Arizona Should Pool-Test Students
Arizona educators, students, and families need to work together to ensure kids are returning to the classroom as safely as possible. Arizona should look into an approach that is working well in some of Arizona’s school districts. These schools are offering pool-testing, an approach that provides individual nasal swabs to entire classrooms and gives instructional guidance to help children test themselves. Then, all 20—30 student samples are collected and tested with one COVID-19 test. If a classroom tests negative, then nothing else needs to be done. If a classroom tests positive, then schools can provide further assistance in determining which student or students have the positive results. This method not only helps educators make informed public health decisions, but provides some reassurance for parents and families that their kids are in a safe environment. As a nurse and parent myself, I know we all want life to get back to normal as quickly as possible. Arizona should work to implement such a program statewide.

Jill Benavidez

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

Local-issues

Comments may be used in print.

