Arizona’s newly elected Superintendent of Public Education’s solution to the 55% cut in CAP water allocations is to eviscerate Public School curricula in order to make Arizona an even less desirable State in which to raise children, thus signaling to parents that should their children require schools they should look in another state and reducing to population of thirsty Arizonans whilst retaining as much CAP water as needed for our most favored constituents the five Cs. What’s next Arizona, a go-fund-me for the Public Libraries?