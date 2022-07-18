 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness to endorse candidates for elected office that hold the most promise for Tucson's future significantly reduces the value of a local newspaper.  Candidates will no longer compete for a valuable Star endorsement. They will be content with spreading their carefully selected ideological messages and negative ads.  I can no longer compare my candidate list with the Star's endorsements and rationale before filling out my ballot.  It was particularly valuable for local contests. With subscribers declining and staff stretched thin the pressures must be great. Like the internet, however, unedited content creates confusion and allows extremism and lies to flourish.   As a friend observes "This is a massive and cowardly cop out submitting to the virus of 'false equivalence' ".   The need for informed local journalism has never been greater, particularly as elections are labeled fraudulent, our Constitutional democracy threatened, and oath-breakers continuing to run for public office in Arizona.  Please reconsider.

Frank Hartline

Foothills

