Climate change drought has doomed Arizona's current water consumption practices into an unsustainable suicidal death spiral. Lakes Mead and Powell are becoming dead pools. The inevitable future federal water cutbacks will make irrelevant the Central Arizona Project system. State government must strictly regulate all ground water usage, both surface water and acquifers.

1. Active Management Areas must be established in ALL rural areas outside of federal, state and tribal jurisdictions.

2. The state government must shutdown immediately through prompt state or federal legal actions ANY unsustainable ground water guzzling corporate financed livestock or crop farm factories, real estate projects, mining and other industrial operations.

3. The Governor must have emergency executive powers to deal with all future extreme drought emergencies with disaster plans. A Governor's Water Board of Phd level water experts, legal and other scientific experts must set future public policy for all water usage working through the regional AMA's.

Kyle Stoutenburg

Sierra Vista