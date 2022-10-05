Letter: Arizona State Legislators Need to Protect the Right to Choice

In 1991, when I first took a job working at an early abortion clinic in Pennsylvania as a counselor, I was uncertain how I felt about it.

Then, the GYN doctor that I worked with described what it was like prior to Roe v Wade, where twenty to sixty women per week showed up dying of septic abortions. "These were our friends, neighbors, people's children and parents dying- even our co-workers at the hospital", he sighed. He decided that when it was legal, he would do anything he could to keep women safe, no matter their choice.

Unfortunately, once again women are avoiding the hospital in life-threatening situations for fear of prosecution, and people who are dying of septic abortions are unable to get the treatment that they need to live. We will see massive unintended consequences if people aren't allowed to make their own healthcare decisions, which is why we must see action at the state government level to help protect a woman's right to choose.

Barbara McKean

Northwest side