I am deeply disturbed by the Arizona State Legislature's recent vote permitting members to delete public records, including text messages and calendar entries. It also permits the deletion of emails after 90 days. This manipulation of the state's public records statutes will have devastating long-term effects, inhibiting voters from making the best educated decisions, which no doubt is why cynical legislators passed the rule. Open public records are fundamental to a free and open society, and anyone who tries to impair public access is not working for the public, though he or she is paid to do so. I am grateful to the Daily Star for publishing columns by Domingo DeGrazia, Curt Prendergast and others about this matter, but it seems to me this issue has been under-reported. The Daily Star has its share of critics, but it is an important tool for maintaining pressure on governmental entities to do the right thing. Please keep a spotlight on the Legislature regarding this irresponsible act.