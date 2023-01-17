Letter: Arizona statehood

A column by Mark Barabak on January 9th implied that President Taft vetoed statehood for Arizona in 1912 over the issue of women's suffrage. The truth is that he vetoed the draft state constitution because it included a provision for voter recall of judges, believing it would limit judicial independence. Arizona submitted a new draft without that provision and was admitted to the union in 1914, and promptly restored the recall provision.
David Bartlett
Midtown
