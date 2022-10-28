Letter: Arizona Supreme Court Justices Election

On the 2022 General Election Ballot, there are three Arizona Supreme Court Justices up for reelection. I ask that you consider voting NO on your ballot. Supreme Court Justices are appointed by the Arizona Governor. In 2016, the Republican controlled Legislature passed a bill and Governor Ducey signed the bill expanding the Court from five to seven Justices. Justices serve for six year terms. All seven of the current Justices were appointed by Republican Governors (Brewer and Ducey) and all come from Republican Party affiliations. It is probably a stretch to hope that the three Justices on the Ballot will be rejected ... but if so, and if Katie Hobbs is elected to the Governorship, then we could end up with three Justices appointed by a Democrat. So again, I ask that you vote NO on these three Supreme Court Justices (James P. Beene, William G. Montgomery and Ann Scott Timmer).