Letter: Arizona Tax Credits

This could better be called: Taking from the poor to give to the rich. Donations can be made to schools to support extracurricular activities and provide extra equipment. My belief is that most parents doing this provide the money to their children’s or grandchildren’s school. If these taxes – and that’s what they are – were spent by the Legislature, they would have to be distributed equitably across all school districts. This way, the districts with people earning enough to owe taxes get lots of donations, while the districts with people who don’t make enough money to pay taxes get little. (This is based on guess work. If anyone has done an analysis of dollars to school system vs. median income, I’d like to see it!)
Barbara Woolford
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.