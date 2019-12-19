Letter: Arizona Tax Credits
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Tax Credits

This could better be called: Taking from the poor to give to the rich. Donations can be made to schools to support extracurricular activities and provide extra equipment. My belief is that most parents doing this provide the money to their children’s or grandchildren’s school. If these taxes – and that’s what they are – were spent by the Legislature, they would have to be distributed equitably across all school districts. This way, the districts with people earning enough to owe taxes get lots of donations, while the districts with people who don’t make enough money to pay taxes get little. (This is based on guess work. If anyone has done an analysis of dollars to school system vs. median income, I’d like to see it!)

Barbara Woolford

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Local-issues

Letter: Injustice

Injustice-if I was going 90 mph and weaving in and out of traffic without using indicator signals I would surely get a ticket. Because Col. Fr…

Local-issues

Letter: Getting Personal

Is anyone else upset over the language used by Jimmy Dykes, color commentator with ESPN, during the Baylor game? He was brutal in his criticis…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News