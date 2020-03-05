Letter: Arizona Tax Cut
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Tax Cut

The Arizona legislature and governor are considering a bill that would reduce state taxes and assure that they stay low. While I don’t like paying taxes, I see an obvious problem with this proposal. Arizona public schools are among the worst in the nation. We have substandard roads, a serious homelessness problem, we’re depleting our aquifers, and accepting far too much pollution from our businesses. If we have a surplus of cash and still have these and other problems, our tax dollars are being mismanaged. Taxes are levied so the government can do the things that no one else can do. If the state doesn’t solve these problems, who will? No one else can. The roads can’t be fixed without money. Contaminated ground water can’t be cleaned for free. If our state can’t solve problems with the money we send them, maybe the solution isn’t to stop sending money, but to replace the elected officials with some problem solvers.

Kevin Byers

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News