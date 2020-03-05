Letter: Arizona Tax Cut

The Arizona legislature and governor are considering a bill that would reduce state taxes and assure that they stay low. While I don’t like paying taxes, I see an obvious problem with this proposal. Arizona public schools are among the worst in the nation. We have substandard roads, a serious homelessness problem, we’re depleting our aquifers, and accepting far too much pollution from our businesses. If we have a surplus of cash and still have these and other problems, our tax dollars are being mismanaged. Taxes are levied so the government can do the things that no one else can do. If the state doesn’t solve these problems, who will? No one else can. The roads can’t be fixed without money. Contaminated ground water can’t be cleaned for free. If our state can’t solve problems with the money we send them, maybe the solution isn’t to stop sending money, but to replace the elected officials with some problem solvers.
Kevin Byers
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.