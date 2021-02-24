Letter: Arizona Vaccine

It seems every day we get to read a letter from a lucky recipient crowing they enjoyed getting a COVID-19 vaccine. My view is that the Arizona vaccine distribution appears to be a corrupt debacle. Along with the dozen different websites where the prioritized few can attempt to register for an appointment there are many other secret methods where certain unprioritized people can get a vaccine anyways. At this point, more than 80 percent of the population cannot get a vaccine for many months if ever. The Pima county supply seems to change unpredictably on a daily basis. These supply variations along with other circumstantial evidence suggests that much of the state vaccine supply is being misappropriated inequitably to connected people of questionable eligibility. The state and county keep all details secret which further supports these suspicions. As a public service, the Star should have one of their excellent investigative reporters like Tim Steller look into how Arizona is really handling the vaccine supply and who is getting it.
Jeff Edwards
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.