Letter: Arizona Voter Suppression

I was trained as a scientist and base my beliefs and opinions on evidence rather than lies, propaganda, theories, and rumors. The majority of the Republican party has chosen to perpetrate the lie of a stolen election despite overwhelming evidence in more than 60 court cases and audits to the contrary. Several Republican controlled legislatures, including Arizona's, are using these false claims as an excuse to pass laws perpetuating anti-democracy practices of gerrymandering and voter suppression. In my opinion these people are no different from professional card cheats who palm cards, deal from the bottom of the deck, and hide thing up their sleeves while lying to our faces about their honesty and intentions. They are equally dishonest and beneath contempt. I would admonish every Arizonan with the lease bit of honesty and integrity to vote to rid ourselves of this plague on democracy in the upcoming elections.
Henry Fannin
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.