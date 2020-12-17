 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona Voters Revenge
The long-awaited voting of certified Electoral College delegates officially confirms Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President/Vice President Elects. WHEW! But before we move on to the continuing challenges of 2021, we should not forget the recent legal assault on the Constitution by the Texas Adjutant General. Asking the Supreme Court to change the certified election results of four swing states, nullify the choices of 80 million voters, including those in Arizona, and re-elect Donald Trump by partisan opinions of 9 unelected judges was patently unconstitutional - even by Texas standards. That 16 fellow state AGs and 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives endorsed this action is despicable. All concerned have violated their oaths to "preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States". We can disagree on matters of policy but our system of government by the consent of the governed is sacrosanct. These oath breakers need to face Arizona voters at the first opportunity.

Frank Hartline

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

