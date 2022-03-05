Letter: Arizona voting by mail

Attorney Alexander Kolodin wants to end Arizona's 30-year-old practice of voting by mail.
This is outrageous.
According to the U.S. Elections Project - an average of almost 72% of all Arizona voters used vote by mail.
Republicans - 1,238,488 of them - requested vote by mail ballots. 73.8% returned them.
Voting by mail is a NON-PARTISAN issue. It affects ALL voters in Arizona, regardless of political affiliation.
Attorney Kolodin would do well to remember that, should his family, friends and neighbors find themselves unable to vote by mail because of his lawsuit.
If you are a registered voter, you need to contact your legislators and protest this lawsuit.
Jon Benda
Midtown
