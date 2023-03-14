I agree with you that a multitude of input opinions will help steer common sense solutions. Here are some:

Change the laws the effect water usage for mining operations

Change residential zoning codes. Require hot water re-circ pump, low flow toilets and shower heads, etc. New construction gray water requirements?

Luxury tax on swimming pool and fountain water? Require pool covers.

No residential or commercial lawns.

Cover the canal

Start PSA’s about what individuals can do…. Turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth, don’t rinse your dishes before putting them in the dish washer. Use cooking water to water vegetation, fix leaking faucets/toilets/irrigation, etc.

Tax credits for rain water collection

Weekly (small) single topic articles in the paper.. what shrubs use less water, preferred trees to plant, the PSA stuff mentioned above, low water usage appliances/toilets/shower heads, the most water efficient way to use your washing machine/dish washer/garbage disposal,etc.

Sherry Tanko

Green Valley