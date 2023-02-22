Claiming no expertise, I propose we build solar panels over the canal, low enough to shade the water, sloped to catch the sun, and closed to the ground on the side of the prevailing wind. Properly done, I'm told that this can reduce evaporation by up to 10% while providing a solar field that avoids taking up available land and eliminating the need to continually cut weeds under the panels. There is no single solution to our water needs, it requires a combination of many small steps. And get over the concern about water reuse. Thousands of cities take their water from streams that carry sewage from towns upstream.