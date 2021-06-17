 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona water shortage and the influx of liberals
Arizona used to be a solid red Republican state. Maricopa County used to be a solid red county. No more. Why is that? Because of decades of hundreds of thousands perhaps millions of liberals moving to the state from the expensive left coast, and harsh winters on the east coast and Midwest that I understood no longer existed due to global warming. Think of the billions of gallons of water they consume annually? Was there any thinking on their part about water resources in the desert when they moved here? Deserts were never meant to accommodate millions of people. Human beings diverted waters from the Colorado River, built dams and canals providing artificial water sources to the deserts of CA, AZ, and NV. It was destined to fail due to the vast expansion of populations. Native populations have disappeared from their desert dwellings due to dried up water resources. Hundreds of thousands of liberals in AZ could save the state by doing self imposed water rationing or by moving out.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

