Arizona has lots of water, even though articles are saying that our reservoirs are drying up. Tucson newspaper articles about what Arizona is doing tells a different story. Such as, developers will have an easier time getting building permits, Tucson needs more swimming pools. A developer is going to build a water park. Arizona wants to reduce corporate taxes to encourage growth. All these things require water. Have any of our leaders suggested any serious remedies to alleviate the problem. NO. So based on the articles I have mentioned we don’t have a water shortage. I think we are being told of this water problem so they can raise our rates.