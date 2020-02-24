Letter: Arizona Water 2020

Today only 10% of Riparian Rivers remain in the southwest and Arizona. Arizona has an agreement for the Seven State Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan is the Gila River Tribal Nation gave 250,000 Acre Feet. Almost 40 percent of Arizona’s water supply comes from an ancient source aquifers deep underground that collected water over millions of years. The State of Arizona will now push to drill water wells along the Gila River and San Padro. Further water well drilling will drop the Aquifers till their pumped dry. The Gila River and San Padro River will join the other 90% of dead and or dying Arizona Rivers. These aquifers aren’t considered a renewable source by water-policy experts given they formed during prehistoric times and are almost always sucked down more quickly than they’re refilled. In several Arizona communities, that finite source of water is in danger of being over tapped. That is why the state needs tighter groundwater restrictions, not deregulation in the wrong direction.
Callen Murphy
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.