Letter: Arizona Women's Basketball Team
Letter: Arizona Women's Basketball Team

Ladies,

Terrible news, the cancellation of the tournament. Couldn't have happened at a worse time for you, Coach Barnes and Staff. Know that you brought happiness and excitement to Tucson with your tremendous defense and multiple ways to score. You're so fun to watch.

To the seniors, thanks so much for your tireless work to bring the program back to relevance. Coach Barnes, good times are ahead for your beautifully coached team...thanks for coming home. Several underclasswomen made great strides this year, and the incoming class looks strong. More high level play ahead!

Aari, I know the lure of the WNBA is strong. You would no doubt make a roster. However, there is unfinished business right here in Tucson. Give us one more year of your electric play and take a shot at a National Championship. It could happen!

I'm signed up for season tickets next year. Go Cats!

Marc Adams

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

