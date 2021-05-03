 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona women's basketball
View Comments

Letter: Arizona women's basketball

  • Comments

Adia Barnes has received well-deserved applause for what the Cats accomplished on the court, but equally impressive is the caliber of players' work in the classroom. Sam Thomas graduated in three years with a 3.9 grade point average and is pursuing her masters degree. Koi Love is a transfer from Vanderbilt, a difficult school to get into and was an academic all-American in her freshman year. Now Ariyah Copeland, a transfer from Alabama, will achieve her masters in special education from the U of A. These young woman are truly an inspiration

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News