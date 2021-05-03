Letter: Arizona women's basketball

Adia Barnes has received well-deserved applause for what the Cats accomplished on the court, but equally impressive is the caliber of players' work in the classroom. Sam Thomas graduated in three years with a 3.9 grade point average and is pursuing her masters degree. Koi Love is a transfer from Vanderbilt, a difficult school to get into and was an academic all-American in her freshman year. Now Ariyah Copeland, a transfer from Alabama, will achieve her masters in special education from the U of A. These young woman are truly an inspiration
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
