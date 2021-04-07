Letter: Arizona Women's Coach Needs To Apologize

On a side note: I know a lot of PAC-12 faithful saw the classless Azorina women’s coach “Flip the Finger” and say “F’em” during their post-game celebration, then she had the audacity to say she would not be forthcoming with an apology.
Then she went on to say (my full paraphrasing on this one) that they had worked their butt off all season (who hasn’t) and that it was a celebration (their style, I assume) and she didn’t think she needed to apologize.
WELL.
Where is the AZ university president or their AD on this ? Unless they issue an apology to the rest of the PAC-12, their morals as decent human beings are in question….as well as hers.
SORRY SISTER…..YOU are a disgrace to the PAC-12. It would be nice to see you with walking papers in hand….soon is not soon enough.
Allen Harfert
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.