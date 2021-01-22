 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizonans have no COVID Advocate
View Comments

Letter: Arizonans have no COVID Advocate

I listened to our Governor tell us in the summer that we had plenty of ICU beds available. His COVID response has been driven recently, by the Arizona Restaurant Association. He supported the ARA with $3 million to support people gathering in public. Our Health Services Director held a news conference to express her support for business in Arizona. Tuesday, I received an email from our Senator congratulating herself on her support of the businesses in Arizona. Who is advocating for the 690,000 COVID patients or the families of 11,000 people who have died?

Our leaders have a high tolerance for suffering and death. I'm afraid that the ARA takes precedence over the citizens of Arizona. I'm reminded that we are led by those modeling Alfred E. Neuman, when he was quoted monthly in MAD Magazine with "What, me worry?"

James Marr

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Finchem

Rep. Mark Finchem is a danger to the State of Arizona and the United States. On January 6th, he participated in the insurrectionist riot at th…

Local-issues

Letter: Curfew

As a small business owner in this community I feel it incumbent to support my fellow citizens by following the rules. I go to my business ever…

Local-issues

Letter: We almost won

Why can't I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can't get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and want…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News