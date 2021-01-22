Letter: Arizonans have no COVID Advocate

I listened to our Governor tell us in the summer that we had plenty of ICU beds available. His COVID response has been driven recently, by the Arizona Restaurant Association. He supported the ARA with $3 million to support people gathering in public. Our Health Services Director held a news conference to express her support for business in Arizona. Tuesday, I received an email from our Senator congratulating herself on her support of the businesses in Arizona. Who is advocating for the 690,000 COVID patients or the families of 11,000 people who have died?
Our leaders have a high tolerance for suffering and death. I'm afraid that the ARA takes precedence over the citizens of Arizona. I'm reminded that we are led by those modeling Alfred E. Neuman, when he was quoted monthly in MAD Magazine with "What, me worry?"
James Marr
Southeast side
