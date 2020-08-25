Letter: Arizonans should cut energy use to help Californians?

TEP is asking Arizonans to cut back our energy use so Californians, who vote in the crazies that mandate “renewable” energies can run THEIR air conditioners? Really? What’s the backup in CA when the sun don’t shine or the wind don’t blow? Could it be natural gas, or (heaven forbid) coal? Wait! California dumped their nuclear plants (the best way to cut CO2 btw) and outlawed coal plants and most of their natural gas plants and planed on IMPORTING energy when they needed it. Even if that imported energy might be generated from fossil fuels? Yes, ultimate NIMBYs. Arizonans are asked to conserve energy to bail out the Californians who did not plan well? Tough. Its hot here too but so far Arizona has avoided the crazy energy policies of California. Sorry California. You made your choices; now you should live with them. A lesson to all the California escapees who come here expecting to make Arizona another California.
Dinah Shumway
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
