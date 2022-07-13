Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm. Our Republican legislators have failed Arizonans on all counts.

They were relentless in attacking our right to vote, proposing over 140 voter suppression bills, each designed to intimidate, harass, and discourage us from voting.

They were relentless in attacking our children’s right to a quality education, withholding billions from our public schools, denying teachers their right to free speech, imposing limits on what can be taught, banning books, and preventing professionals from doing their job.

They were relentless in attacking women’s rights, inflicting untold suffering, altering their lives, and preventing doctors from acting in the best interests of their patients.

Rather than protecting our rights, our Republican legislators diminished them. Rather than improving our lives, they harmed them. It’s time to vote them out.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley