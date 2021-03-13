 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona's Apocalypse Four
View Comments

Letter: Arizona's Apocalypse Four

  • Comments

Arizona’s Four Republican Representatives in Congress have, without any conscience, continued the campaign to convince all their supporters of the big lie. They don’t see the downside in this. Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert and Lesko are heavily involved with Arizona’s Republican Legislature’s attempt to mount extraordinary efforts to change the rules of voting and representation while enhancing their own political clout.

Gosar even skipped the House vote on the stimulus bill (using an excuse due to the ongoing public health emergency) to attend a white nationalist event in Florida. He was then a speaker at the America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC), an event run by white nationalists. He was there when Nick Fuentes said “white people are done being bullied,” and praised the Capitol riot as “awesome.” This is the same white nationalist activist who rallied Trump supporters to go to the Capital to riot.

The Apocalypse Four also voted against the new stimulus bill, once more a complete embarrassment to Arizona’s citizens.

Thomas Wilson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News