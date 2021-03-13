Letter: Arizona's Apocalypse Four

Arizona’s Four Republican Representatives in Congress have, without any conscience, continued the campaign to convince all their supporters of the big lie. They don’t see the downside in this. Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert and Lesko are heavily involved with Arizona’s Republican Legislature’s attempt to mount extraordinary efforts to change the rules of voting and representation while enhancing their own political clout.
Gosar even skipped the House vote on the stimulus bill (using an excuse due to the ongoing public health emergency) to attend a white nationalist event in Florida. He was then a speaker at the America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC), an event run by white nationalists. He was there when Nick Fuentes said “white people are done being bullied,” and praised the Capitol riot as “awesome.” This is the same white nationalist activist who rallied Trump supporters to go to the Capital to riot.
The Apocalypse Four also voted against the new stimulus bill, once more a complete embarrassment to Arizona’s citizens.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.