 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arizona's budget surplus is partially from not filling government jobs.

  • Comments

Arizona has thousands of unfilled government jobs. All of Arizona's departments and agencies are understaffed. According to AZ ED News, in 2020, 27% of teacher vacancies remain unfilled. In 2019, the Department of Corrections reported a vacancy rate of 19.3%. In 2022, understaffing has only become worse.

Each open position saves the government money. It is a salary not paid. Savings from thousands of open positions are part of the budget surplus.

These government positions are not being filled because jobs in the private sector are more attractive. They pay more and are less stressful. If the state does not do something, the understaffing will only grow and the stress causing people to leave will only increase.

There is only one solution. Government jobs must become as attractive as jobs in the private sector. The current budget surplus needs to be used to raise salaries so that government agencies can be fully staffed.

Jonpaul Barrabee

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote NO on Prop. 411

I just received yet another glossy advertisement in the mail urging me to vote Yes on Proposition 411. This mailing was paid for by "Tucsonans…

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water c…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News