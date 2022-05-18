Letter: Arizona's budget surplus is partially from not filling government jobs.

Arizona has thousands of unfilled government jobs. All of Arizona's departments and agencies are understaffed. According to AZ ED News, in 2020, 27% of teacher vacancies remain unfilled. In 2019, the Department of Corrections reported a vacancy rate of 19.3%. In 2022, understaffing has only become worse.

Each open position saves the government money. It is a salary not paid. Savings from thousands of open positions are part of the budget surplus.

These government positions are not being filled because jobs in the private sector are more attractive. They pay more and are less stressful. If the state does not do something, the understaffing will only grow and the stress causing people to leave will only increase.

There is only one solution. Government jobs must become as attractive as jobs in the private sector. The current budget surplus needs to be used to raise salaries so that government agencies can be fully staffed.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

