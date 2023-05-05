Hey Arizona, do you want water or copper? We can’t have both. Rosemont Mine, owned by Canadian company Hudbay, will use at least 13,153 acre feet of water annually if they are allowed to blast for the next 44 years. This is the equivalent of adding 41,000 homes, or about 102,500 people, pumping from a fragile aquifer. The Colorado River is running dry. Tucson must rely on an aquifer that already suffers chemical contamination. Allowing Rosemont to dump toxic sludge directly into the aquifer on which 1.5 million Arizonans depend is unfathomable. Wells will run dry. Longtime residents will be forced out.