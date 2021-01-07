Letter: Arizonas COVID Problems

Historically winter visitors come to Arizona from across the country and around the world to enjoy clear sunny skies and warmer weather. The states population increases this time of year, every year. In retirement and resort areas the increase is significant. Medical facilities are always much busier this time of year due to the influx of winter visitors many of whom have respiratory issues and other medical ailments. So maybe winter visitors have been unknowingly bringing the virus with them to the state. Maybe the increase in elderly visitors has affected the hospitalization and deaths rates. It seems to me, these are the conditions that have changed in the last few months. Maybe this is why we are have a COVID surge.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.