Letter: Arizona's Cultural Revolution

When China’s late communist leader Mao Zedong declared war on education through his “Cultural Revolution,” most historians agree that he successfully instilled a fanatical devotion to him in China’s youth, but they also agree that he destroyed an entire generation in the process, by denying them the education essential to functioning in a complex world.

Arizona’s own cultural revolution seeks to empower parents to sue teachers, which will essentially mean the end of quality education because, given the complexity and diversity of opinions, some parent could always have objections to what is being taught.

I was an educator for over twenty-five years, and the reality is this: Once children learn the basic skills of reading, writing, and math, they need lessons that stimulate curiosity, imagination, and (dare I say it) critical thinking. And teachers should not be shackled with the fear that everything they say or do will be misinterpreted just because some political pressure group views it as an easy path to votes and power.

David R. Hoffman

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

