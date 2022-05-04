 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arizona's Cultural Revolution

  • Comments

When China’s late communist leader Mao Zedong declared war on education through his “Cultural Revolution,” most historians agree that he successfully instilled a fanatical devotion to him in China’s youth, but they also agree that he destroyed an entire generation in the process, by denying them the education essential to functioning in a complex world.

Arizona’s own cultural revolution seeks to empower parents to sue teachers, which will essentially mean the end of quality education because, given the complexity and diversity of opinions, some parent could always have objections to what is being taught.

I was an educator for over twenty-five years, and the reality is this: Once children learn the basic skills of reading, writing, and math, they need lessons that stimulate curiosity, imagination, and (dare I say it) critical thinking. And teachers should not be shackled with the fear that everything they say or do will be misinterpreted just because some political pressure group views it as an easy path to votes and power.

People are also reading…

David R. Hoffman

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in sur…

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Letter: We Can't Let Hate Win

Targeting marginalized groups scores easy political points. Our Republican legislators will continue to act despicably until it no longer work…

Letter: Transgender Legislation

I was in grade school in the late 1950s when being left handed was considered to be abnormal. If a child picked up a pencil with their left ha…

Letter: Do us no harm

At best we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least we expect them to do us no harm. …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News