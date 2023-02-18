With Arizona having been named as one of the hottest states to move to, many would think that Arizona's economy would be bustling, and while that may be true to an extent, Arizona's economy is currently suffering. Arizona is currently facing a range of economic issues, including a shortage of workers, rising inflation, and supply chain disruptions. The state's low unemployment rate of 4.0% has made it difficult for businesses to fill job openings, particularly in the service industry. This has led to wage increases and signing bonuses for employees, as businesses compete to hire more workers.
In addition, similar to other states, inflation in Arizona is also on the rise, with prices for goods and services increasing due to supply chain disruptions and higher transportation costs. This has impacted many sectors of the economy, including housing and food prices.
Overall, Arizona's economic issues are complex and multifaceted, and are impacting both individuals and businesses across the state. Time will only reveal how these issues will be addressed.
Humayl Amer
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.