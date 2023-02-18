With Arizona having been named as one of the hottest states to move to, many would think that Arizona's economy would be bustling, and while that may be true to an extent, Arizona's economy is currently suffering. Arizona is currently facing a range of economic issues, including a shortage of workers, rising inflation, and supply chain disruptions. The state's low unemployment rate of 4.0% has made it difficult for businesses to fill job openings, particularly in the service industry. This has led to wage increases and signing bonuses for employees, as businesses compete to hire more workers.