Letter: Arizona's Disgraceful Recount
Letter: Arizona's Disgraceful Recount

The Trump-biased 2020 election recount in AZ, already an embarrassment to rational folks, is attracting interested Trump-suckers from several other states hoping to find a way to reverse history. Too bad these folks don't put that sort of energy into the betterment of their particular states. Are they paying their own way? Unlikely. So taxpayers in those states are footing the bill for misguided nonsense.

What's with these folks following the orange pied piper without questioning his motivation or the reality of his defeat?

It's disgusting.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

