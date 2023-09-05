Our state has eleven high-profile and prominently influential Republican politicos facing extensive legal and financial jeopardy after following Donny John-Boy down his darkened orange brick alleyway to infamy and potential criminal prosecution. This group of state officials is the “fake electoral college document signers” the AZ Attorney General and DOJ are rightly investigating. The aberrant troupe could soon become part of the Trump felonious circus and indictment parade as Arizona’s “Fabulous Fakes” take their place in wicked national political history. Do I hear a “Lock them up” chant?