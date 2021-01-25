 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona's GOP leaders, Representatives, and state legislators
It is time for Arizona’s GOP party leaders, Congressmen and Congresswomen, and legislators take responsibility for giving legitimacy to the incendiary lie that our 2020 election was rigged or stolen. They continue to support the indefensible, and it is time for them to stand up for truth and the rule of law. They have legitimized 4 years of lies and disinformation from a morally bankrupt President. They have turned a blind eye to his depraved behavior, debasement of our Constitution, abuse of the pardon power, promotion of extremist and racist groups, and his vengeful attacks aimed at patriots who told the truth. It is time to stop the amplification of the President’s alternative reality.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

