According to the Daily Star, "Gov. Hobbs, Warren Petersen, and Ben Toma, together agreed to divvy up $2.5 billion in surplus funds as they saw fit." Additional reporting states, "Giving each lawmaker a portion of the budget to allocate — $20 million each for GOP House members, $30 million for each GOP senator — gave them control they did not have previously.

This sounds like earmarks run amok, pure pork barrel politics. When one person gets to decide how to spend everyone else's tax money on pet projects, the potential for corruption is huge. We have legislative bodies that are supposed to prevent this, but not in Arizona. Both parties embraced it.

Remember, Arizona law provides tax credits that allow you to send most of the taxes you owe to charities, public schools, and tuition scholarship organizations of YOUR choice. If you don't utilize these credits, "surplus funds" will continue to support patronage and payola at the state capital.

Tony Kuyper

Foothills