My sincere gratitude to Mr. Paul McCreary for his incisive piece, "Deficiencies with Arizona's K-12 public school system," on July 31. Arizona ranks 49th nationally in teacher salaries, last in per-student spending, and has the second most crowded classrooms in the nation.

This did not happen by accident. According to Duke University history professor Nancy MacLean's outstanding book on the subject, the Koch Libertarian Network has been using its powerful influence in Republican controlled states to defund and privatize public schools since 1969. Why? Simply because massive tax cuts skewed to benefit billionaires like the Kochs require cuts in state education budgets, and billionaires don't need public schools for their kids.

With the laudable exception of former Arizona Republican governor Jane Dee Hull, a lifelong public school teacher, Arizona's Republican controlled legislatures have systematically reduced funding. Democrats in the legislature's minority have been unable to stop them.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley