Letter: Arizona's Republican Party
Letter: Arizona's Republican Party

Editor,

I get the feeling that the Arizona Republican Party's so-called election audit will finally come to an end when Trump gets reinstated: Never. We should remember that Trump spent the Obama presidency lying about Obama's place of birth. Now Arizona's Republicans can't handle the truth regarding who Arizonans voted for to be our President.

Arizonans should think twice before ever voting for a Republican again. And Arizonans should think more than twice about those who give large amounts of money to Republicans. We need political parties that believe in and encourage democracy, rather than work against democracy.

All the large political donations, including the more than 5.7 million given to Cyber Ninjas, Arizona's so-called auditors, suggests that there are many who could easily afford to pay a more in both income and wealth taxes.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

