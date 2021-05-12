Letter: Arizona's Sham Election Audit

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered AZDPS to protect Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and her family after she has received death threats because of the sham audit orchestrated by the state Senate Republicans. She is not the first public official to receive such threats. Previously Ducey has stated, “We take threats of violence very seriously and they are unacceptable.”
Actually, no, the governor does not take them seriously. And, yes, he does find them acceptable.
Otherwise, Ducey would have long ago condemned the lunatic exercise that’s going on and the Republicans behind it.
They hired a company whose founder is a conspiracy-believing crank who has posted numerous unfounded allegations about election fraud. And let’s not forget the taxpayer and private money that is funding the audit.
The most personal and precious information about Maricopa County voters has been exposed to all kinds of security breaches.
To be a member in good standing of the Republican party today, you must bend a knee to delusion.
Thomas Wilson
Northeast side
