Letter: Arizona's Shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's mid-terms. At least our state wouldn't continue to be the butt of late night TV jokes.

But still remaining are Republican Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, along with newly elected GOP Rep. Eli Crane. All three--Biggs, Gosar and Crane were among the 20 Republican members of the clown show in the recent House Speaker election comedy. Gosar has gone a step further, calling Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs, a traitor and promising an investigation into Milley's actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Will we ever be able to hold our heads high when explaining Arizona politics to friends from out of state?! My only hope is that newly elected GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani, who is my representative in the redistricted CD 6, will remember that he represents all of us in his district and not just the MAGA crowd.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke